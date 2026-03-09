Travis Kelce headshot

Travis Kelce News: Re-signing with Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kelce has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After weighing his options this offseason, Kelce is now on track to play his 14th season with the Chiefs. While his 76/851/5 output in 17 regular-season games last season doesn't match his peak numbers with Kansas City, the 36-year-old remains a key cog in his team's passing attack, and in turn should maintain fantasy utility in 2026. Per Schefter, Kelce's new pact is a one-year, $12 million deal that has a maximum value of $15 million.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Kelce
