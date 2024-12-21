Travis Kelce News: Slump continues in Week 16 win

Kelce caught five of seven targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Kelce had 15 receiving yards in each half. His touchdown drought now sits at six games, and Kelce has 45 or fewer receiving yards in each of his last three outings. The slumping tight end won't have to wait long to try to get back on track, as the Chiefs will be right back in action Wednesday against the Steelers for a Christmas Day matinee.