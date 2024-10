Walker tallied five tackles (four solo), with 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble during Jacksonville's win over the Colts on Sunday.

Walker came up big for the Jaguars in their first win of the season, as he dominated Indiapolis' offensive line en route to setting a new career high in sacks. The former first-overall pick has now amassed 5.0 sacks across his first five appearances of the season.