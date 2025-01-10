Travon Walker News: Double-digit sacks in 2024

Walker made a career-high 61 tackles (31 solo), including 10.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2024. He also had one defensive touchdown, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Walker modestly improved upon his production totals from 2023, and he's now put together back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. The 2022 first-round pick is now heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Jacksonville, but the team can still decide to pick up his fifth-year option.