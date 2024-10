Walker recorded three tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 32-16 win against the Patriots.

Walker's sack came after a bull rush on a long third down late in the fourth quarter to essentially put the last nail in New England's coffin in Week 7. It was his sixth of the season, keeping him on pace for his second straight double-digit sack season heading into a Week 8 matchup versus the Packers.