Travon Walker News: Posts sack Week 13

Walker totaled four tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

The Texans managed to get into Jacksonville territory on their first offensive drive of the game, but Walker squashed any chance of a score with a third-down sack that resulted in a loss of 13 yards. The takedown pushed Walker's sack total to a team-leading 8.5 on the campaign. Walker is now 1.5 sacks way from the regular-season career-high mark of 10.0 that he established last year.