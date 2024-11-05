Travon Walker News: Records defensive TD in Week 9

Walker totaled seven tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Walker's seven stops were a season-high mark and were enough to ensure he had a strong day for fantasy managers who roster him as an IDP. However, the defensive end's biggest impact came on one play -- he recovered a Saquon Barkley fumble in the third quarter and returned it 35 yards for his first NFL touchdown. Walker is putting together his best pro season with 33 tackles (17 solo), including 6.5 sacks, through nine games.