Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travon Walker headshot

Travon Walker News: Strip sacks Rudolph in Week 17 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Walker logged two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble during the Jaguars' 20-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Walker got to Mason Rudolph for a five-yard loss late in the second quarter, though JC Latham managed to jump on the ball and retain possession for the Titans. Walker is now up to 9.5 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and he'll have a chance to surpass his total from the 2023 campaign (10.0 sacks through 17 regular-season games) against the Colts next Sunday.

Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now