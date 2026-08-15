Trayveon Williams News: Signs with Detroit
The Lions signed Williams to a contract Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
With Jacob Saylors (ankle) and Kye Robichaux (foot) both suffering lower-leg injuries, the running back depth for the Lions has taken a significant hit since Thursday. Williams was likely signed to bolster the preseason corps. The 28-year-old played in three regular-season games for the Chargers last year, playing 56 total snaps and rushing three times for a loss of one yard.
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