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Trayveon Williams News: Signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:18pm

The Lions signed Williams to a contract Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Jacob Saylors (ankle) and Kye Robichaux (foot) both suffering lower-leg injuries, the running back depth for the Lions has taken a significant hit since Thursday. Williams was likely signed to bolster the preseason corps. The 28-year-old played in three regular-season games for the Chargers last year, playing 56 total snaps and rushing three times for a loss of one yard.

Trayveon Williams
Detroit Lions
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