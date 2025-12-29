Dylan Sampson's return from an ankle injury left Williams has the third back behind Sampson and Raheim Sanders. Williams was added to Cleveland's 53-man roster a few weeks ago, while the Browns coped with injuries up the depth chart, and has carved out a minor role in the backfield. The most significant of those injuries was to No. 1 Quinshon Judkins (ankle, leg) last week. The same trio of backs operated against Pittsburgh should be the same group in the regular season finale at Cincinnati next Sunday.