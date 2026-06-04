Trayvon Rudolph headshot

Trayvon Rudolph News: Bound for Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Vikings signed Rudolph on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

A little over a week after he was waived by Seattle, Rudolph is now getting another shot with a new club. The undrafted rookie is not physically imposing, but he did demonstrate some ability as a kick returner at Toledo, which could help him get more opportunities early on.

Trayvon Rudolph
Minnesota Vikings
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