Trayvon Rudolph News: Bound for Minnesota
The Vikings signed Rudolph on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.
A little over a week after he was waived by Seattle, Rudolph is now getting another shot with a new club. The undrafted rookie is not physically imposing, but he did demonstrate some ability as a kick returner at Toledo, which could help him get more opportunities early on.
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