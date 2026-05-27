Trayvon Rudolph News: Out in Seattle
Rudolph was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Toledo product was let go to make room for Irvin Charles, who the Seahawks acquired from the Jets in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick Wednesday. During Rudolph's final collegiate season, he appeared in 13 games tallied 435 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions.
Trayvon Rudolph
Free Agent
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