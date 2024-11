Avery (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Avery is listed as inactive due to a hamstring injury. With L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) also out, the Titans figure to be thin at cornerback. As a result, Darrell Baker, Justin Hardee and Gabe Jeudy-Lally are candidates for increased snaps in the secondary.