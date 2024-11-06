Tre Avery News: Full go for Wednesday

Avery (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The Rutgers product missed the Titans' Week 9 win over the Patriots due to a hamstring injury; however, Wednesday's full practice suggests he's already past the issue. Avery is expected to serve as one of Tennessee's top rotational cornerbacks in Week 10's matchup against the Chargers now that he's returned to full health.