Tre Avery News: Picked up by San Francisco

The 49ers claimed Avery off waivers Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Avery appeared in nine games for the Titans this season before being waived, recording three total tackles while playing almost strictly on special teams (100 of 102 total snaps on special teams). The Rutgers product is expected to have a similar role in San Francisco, contributing primarily on special teams during the team's final two regular-season contests.