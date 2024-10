Brown (ankle) did not participate at Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown was forced to miss the team's 34-14 win over the Falcons in Week 7 after suffering an ankle injury the week prior against the 49ers. The cornerback will likely have to participate in some capacity at practice before the end of the week in order to play Sunday versus the Bills and he has two more chances to do so.