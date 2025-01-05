Fantasy Football
Tre Brown headshot

Tre Brown Injury: Extent of knee injury unknown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 5:29pm

Brown (knee) suffered a knee injury and was unable to return to Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Brown sustained a knee injury in the first half, ultimately seeing his day come to an end as a result. The cornerback picked up two tackles (one solo) in the contest before departing. Head coach Mike Macdonald said following the contest that the team will "see how long" the cornerback will be sidelined, potentially suggesting that Brown suffered more than a minor injury. With Seattle eliminated from the playoffs, Brown will finish the season having produced 26 total tackles (21 solo) and a pass defensed over 13 games.

Tre Brown
Seattle Seahawks
