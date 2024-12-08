Tre Brown Injury: Inactive for Week 14

Brown (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Brown was a late addition to the Seahawks' injury report Friday as a limited practice participant due to a hamstring injury. The issue is severe enough for Brown to be sidelined Sunday, and puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for Week 15 against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 15. With Brown sidelined, Josh Jobe is slated to start at outside corner alongside Riq Woolen.