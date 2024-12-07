Fantasy Football
Tre Brown headshot

Tre Brown Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Brown (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Brown popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant in practice, and it appears he is trending towards being sidelined for Sunday's NFC West showdown due to a hamstring. Should Brown indeed be ruled out, Josh Jobe would likely serve as the Seahawk's second starting corner opposite Riq Woolen.

Tre Brown
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
