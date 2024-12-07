Tre Brown Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Arizona
Brown (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Brown popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant in practice, and it appears he is trending towards being sidelined for Sunday's NFC West showdown due to a hamstring. Should Brown indeed be ruled out, Josh Jobe would likely serve as the Seahawk's second starting corner opposite Riq Woolen.
