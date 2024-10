Brown (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Brown missed the Seahawks' Week 7 contest against the Falcons due to an ankle injury he suffered against the 49ers in Week 6. The 2021 fourth-round pick opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he earned the questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Friday and he'll suit up for Sunday's contest. Brown will reclaim his starting corner spot opposite Riq Woolen.