Tre Brown News: Past hamstring issue

Brown (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown has missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he's ready to return in Week 16 following Thursday's limited practice session. The Oklahoma product has recorded 21 total tackles and one pass defended over 10 games this season and is expected to start opposite Riq Woolen in Seattle's secondary Sunday.