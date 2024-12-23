Tre Flowers Injury: Placed on P-Squad Injured list
The Colts placed Flowers (shoulder) on the Practice Squad Injured list Monday.
Flowers hurt his shoulder in Sunday's game against the Titans and was unable to return to the matchup. The veteran cornerback will now be bumped down to the Colts' practice squad as he serves time on the injured list. The true severity of his injury remains unknown but more information will likely be revealed should Indianapolis bring him back up for Week 17.
Tre Flowers
Free Agent
