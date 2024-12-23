Tre Flowers Injury: Placed on practice squad Injured list
The Colts placed Flowers (shoulder) on the practice squad injured list Monday.
Flowers hurt his shoulder in Sunday's matchup against the Titans and was unable to return. The veteran cornerback reverted to the Colts' practice squad before getting moved to the injured list. Because he's required to miss at least four games and Indy is clinging to faint playoff hopes, Flowers likely won't play again this season.
Tre Flowers
Free Agent
