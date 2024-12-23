Fantasy Football
Tre Flowers headshot

Tre Flowers Injury: Placed on practice squad Injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:05pm

The Colts placed Flowers (shoulder) on the practice squad injured list Monday.

Flowers hurt his shoulder in Sunday's matchup against the Titans and was unable to return. The veteran cornerback reverted to the Colts' practice squad before getting moved to the injured list. Because he's required to miss at least four games and Indy is clinging to faint playoff hopes, Flowers likely won't play again this season.

Tre Flowers
 Free Agent
