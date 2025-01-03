Tre Harris News: Declares for the NFL Draft

Harris has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft, Brad Logan of 247Sports reports.

Harris will seek out an opportunity at the professional level after a move to Ole Miss prior to 2023 proved successful for the senior following two seasons at Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot-3 wideout tallied 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns across his final season with the Rebels, pushing his collegiate career total to 220 receptions for 3,531 yards and 29 touchdowns. Harris offers collegiate production and a large frame that will surely draw some attention during the NFL Draft process, and he will likely hear his name called within the first to days of the 2025 NFL Draft.