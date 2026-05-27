Tre' Harris News: Looking at expanded role in 2026

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Harris is "clearly" part of the top three wide receivers alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston at OTAs, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

With Keenan Allen still unsigned and looking like a poor fit for new OC Mike McDaniel's speed-based offense, Harris appears ticketed for a bigger offensive role in his second season. Harris appeared in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, making 10 starts, but he logged just 49 percent of the offensive snaps and turned 43 targets into a 30-324-1 receiving line. Allen played 55 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps but paced the team with 122 targets and 81 catches. Harris will need to fend off fourth-round rookie Brenen Thompson, but Harris certainly has a chance to see significantly more playing time and pass volume in 2026.