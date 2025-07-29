Popper notes that Harris showed off his strong hands and contested-catch ability Monday, while working in 11-on-11 drills helmed by QB Justin Herbert. While veteran wideout Jalen Reagor (lower body) has been missing practice, Harris and fellow rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith have had an opportunity to make their marks in practice. With Mike Williams having retired, there's a path for Harris -- who the Chargers took in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft -- to earn a key role out of the gate this season, while working alongside returnees Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.