Tre Hawkins Injury: Likely out for season

Hawkins suffered a fractured lumbar spine in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints and is likely to miss the rest of the season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Old Dominion product had six combined tackles and his first career interception before exiting Sunday's game. Assuming the Giants place him on injured reserve in the coming days, Hawkins will finish his second NFL season with 10 tackles and two pass breakups over three appearances.