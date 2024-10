Hawkins (ankle) is active for Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

An ankle injury led to a questionable designation for Hawkins heading into the evening, but he will ultimately play through the issue. The cornerback played 35 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Eagles. He figures to be in line for a similar workload in Pittsburgh assuming he avoids any setbacks.