Tre' McKitty News: Inks with Commanders
McKitty signed with the Commanders on Tuesday.
The 2021 third-rounder is back with a team for the first time since being waived by the Texans in August 2025. McKitty has not played in a regular-season game since 2023, when he was a member of the Chargers.
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