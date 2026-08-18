Tre' McKitty headshot

Tre' McKitty News: Inks with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:02pm

McKitty signed with the Commanders on Tuesday.

The 2021 third-rounder is back with a team for the first time since being waived by the Texans in August 2025. McKitty has not played in a regular-season game since 2023, when he was a member of the Chargers.

Tre' McKitty
Washington Commanders
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