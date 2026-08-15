Tre Stewart News: Signs with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Stewart to a contract Saturday.
Stewart spent the 2025 season as a free agent after being waived by the Vikings in late August. The running back has yet to start in a regular-season game, but may see some preseason action due to a banged-up Cardinals corps. Jeremiyah Love (ankle), James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) are all dealing with injuries, meaning Stewart could see a few snaps in next Saturday's preseason showdown with the Cowboys.
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