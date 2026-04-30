Tre Tomlinson News: Healthy again
Tomlinson (undisclosed) was waived by the 49ers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The cornerback reverted to the 49ers' injured reserve list last May and then didn't appear in any regular-season games. Tomlinson last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023 with the Rams, when he played on 315 special-teams snaps and 41 defensive snaps, making 13 tackles (11 solo). Now, he's free to look for another opportunity.
Tre Tomlinson
Free Agent
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