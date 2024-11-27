Tre Tucker Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Tucker (hip) remained a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker's hip issue is a new one for him, but back-to-back limited practices to begin the week would seem to put him on track to play Friday against the Chiefs. Tucker was in on 84 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday against the Broncos, and he's been a fixture in the offense since Davante Adams was dealt to the Jets.