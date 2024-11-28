Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tre Tucker headshot

Tre Tucker News: Clear to suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 10:05am

Tucker (hip) does not have an injury designation ahead of Friday's Week 13 game against Kansas City.

Tucker dealt with a hip issue throughout the week, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Friday. The second-year wideout has been a big part of Las Vegas' passing game this season, logging at least 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the Raiders' past nine contests. Tucker and the team's No. 1 receiver, Jakobi Meyers, could be busy Friday, especially if Las Vegas falls behind against the 10-1 Chiefs.

Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now