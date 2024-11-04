Tre Tucker News: Five yards on six targets in loss

Tucker caught two of six targets for five yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Tucker is playing nearly every offensive snap for the Raiders since the Davante Adams trade, but the 23-year-old speedster has averaged just 3.9 yards per target over the past three weeks. A potential quarterback change from Gardner Minshew to Desmond Ridder doesn't lend Tucker any significant boost in projection following a Week 10 bye, while Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers continue to emerge as the team's top two receiving threats.