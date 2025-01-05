Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre Tucker headshot

Tre Tucker News: Three catches in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 10:38pm

Tucker recorded three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.

Tucker didn't record a reception or see a target until the Raiders' final offensive possession in garbage time of the fourth quarter. He maintained a key role in the offense for most of the season in terms of snap rate, and he also set career highs in receptions (47), yards (539) and touchdowns (three).

Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now