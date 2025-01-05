Tre Tucker News: Three catches in Week 18
Tucker recorded three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.
Tucker didn't record a reception or see a target until the Raiders' final offensive possession in garbage time of the fourth quarter. He maintained a key role in the offense for most of the season in terms of snap rate, and he also set career highs in receptions (47), yards (539) and touchdowns (three).
