Tre Tucker News: Two late receptions in Monday's loss

Tucker caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

Tucker's first reception didn't come until the Raiders' penultimate offensive drive of the contest, as quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled to get the ball to his receivers while running back Ameer Abdullah served as a security blanket en route to seven catches on as many targets for 58 yards and a score. Tucker's fantasy floor remains quite low for an upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, though Aidan O'Connell's (knee) potential return under center likely helps the passing offense as a whole.