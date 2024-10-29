Tre Tucker News: Two receptions in loss to Chiefs

Tucker caught two of three targets for 26 yards and he rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Tucker led his position group with a 91 percent offensive snap share, but fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and DJ Turner provided much more fantasy utility as they combined for 10 receptions on 11 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker figures to remain busy from a playing-time perspective against the Bengals in Week 9, but the second-year wideout hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since Week 4.