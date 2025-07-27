Tre Watson Injury: Activated off PUP list

The Chiefs activated Watson (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Watson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April and is now healthy again after having been sidelined for the start of training camp. While the 22-year-old faces an uphill battle to make the team's final roster, he could be a candidate to land on their practice squad.