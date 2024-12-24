Tre'Davious White Injury: Questionable to play Houston
White (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Texans.
White didn't participate in the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a shoulder injury he likely picked up during the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Steelers this past Saturday. With Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) already ruled out for Christmas Day, T.J. Tampa would serve as the backup outside corner behind Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens if White is not cleared to play.
