Tre'Davious White headshot

Tre'Davious White Injury: Questionable to play Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

White (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

White didn't participate in the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a shoulder injury he likely picked up during the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Steelers this past Saturday. With Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) already ruled out for Christmas Day, T.J. Tampa would serve as the backup outside corner behind Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens if White is not cleared to play.

Tre'Davious White
Baltimore Ravens
