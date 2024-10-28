Tre'Davious White News: Given permission to seek trade

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that the Rams have given White permission to seek a trade, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

White has been a healthy scratch in each of the Rams' last two games, so it's no surprise he wants out of Los Angeles. The 29-year-old cornerback has struggled in coverage this season, allowing almost 15 yards per completion and four touchdowns through four games. Cobie Durant and Josh Wallace are expected to remain the Rams' top outside cornerbacks while White and his agent seek a trade suitor.