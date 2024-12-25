Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre'Davious White headshot

Tre'Davious White News: Good to go against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

White (shoulder) is active for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

After sitting out of the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a shoulder injury., White was able to participate in Tuesday's session in a limited capacity. He's done enough to be cleared to play Christmas Day, and with Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) inactive, White and T.J. Tampa will serve as the Ravens' backup outside corners behind Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins.

Tre'Davious White
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now