Tre'Davious White News: Headed for free agency

White made 10 tackles (seven solo) and three pass breakups across seven regular-season appearances with the Ravens in 2024. He also suited up for four regular-season games with the Rams, making 12 tackles (nine solo) and two pass breakups.

White, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The veteran cornerback has endured numerous serious injuries since 2021, including two ACL tears and a torn Achilles, but he managed to stay relatively healthy in 2024 en route to 11 combined regular-season appearances, while also suiting up for both of Baltimore's playoff games.