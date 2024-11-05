Tre'Davious White News: Moved to Baltimore

The Ravens acquired White and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Rams on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A two-time Pro Bowler, White hasn't returned to peak form since suffering a torn Achilles' tendon in Week 4 of last season while playing for the Bills. He joined the Rams on a one-year, $3.25 million deal this offseason and opened the 2024 campaign in a starting role, but he struggled in coverage and drew five penalties through four games before he was made a healthy inactive for each of the last four contests. The Ravens will bring the 29-year-old aboard with the hope that their scheme can bring out a better version of him, but White could serve as more of a rotational piece in the secondary than an every-down player.