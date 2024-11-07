Tre'Davious White News: Won't see action Thursday

White (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's Week 10 battle against the Bengals.

White was acquired by the Ravens on Tuesday, which gave him very little time to learn the team's defensive playbook given the Thursday night contest. Baltimore is on bye in Week 11, so White's team debut is likely to come Sunday, Nov. 17 against Pittsburgh. When he is ready to take the field for the Ravens, White will likely serve in a rotational role in the secondary.