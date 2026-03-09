Tremaine Edmunds News: Agrees to three-year deal with NYG
Edmunds agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with the Giants on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Edmunds was released by the Bears last Thursday but didn't take long to find a new destination, though his deal with Big Blue can't be finalized until the new league year begins Wednesday. After exceeding 100 tackles in each of his first eight NFL regular seasons, Edmunds is expected to occupy a starting role at linebacker for the Giants.
