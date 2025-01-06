Tremaine Edmunds News: Another 100-tackle season

Edmunds recorded nine tackles in the Bears 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

In his second year in Chicago, Edmunds averaged 6.5 stops per game, which was the lowest rate of his seven-year career. However, the veteran has at least 102 tackles in each season he's played. In addition to the 110 tackles, Edmunds had 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble. The linebacker is signed through 2026.