Tremaine Edmunds headshot

Tremaine Edmunds News: Cut by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Edmunds was released by the Bears on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edmunds was granted permission to seek a trade by the Bears on Feb. 25, but after no deal materialized, he will now hit the open market. The transaction will free up an additional $15 million in cap space for Chicago ahead of free agency, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. The linebacker is coming off of a 2025 season in which he registered 112 total tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding nine passes defensed, four of which were interceptions, and a fumble recovery over 13 regular-season contests. Edmunds has never finished with fewer than 102 total tackles in any of his eight professional seasons with the Bills and Bears, and he'll likely garner plenty of attention as a free agent.

Tremaine Edmunds
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
