Tremaine Edmunds headshot

Tremaine Edmunds News: Gets permission to seek trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Edmunds has been granted permission to seek a trade by the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Edmunds was limited to 13 regular-season appearances with Chicago in 2025, but in that span he managed to record 112 tackles (61 solo) including 1.0 sacks, in addition to nine passes defensed, including four interceptions, and one fumble recovery -- extending his 100-tackle streak to eight seasons. Though the soon-to-be 28-year-old linebacker remains under contract through 2026, the Bears have a potential 'out' this offseason for only $2.4 million in dead cap, compared to the $17.4 million cap hit Edmunds will carry if under contract. As such, if no trade partner can be found, Chicago may end up releasing Edmunds. Regardless of where he plays in 2026, Edmunds figures to retain a starting role and high-end IDP value due to his tackle volume.

Tremaine Edmunds
Chicago Bears
