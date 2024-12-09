Tremaine Edmunds News: Racks up eight tackles

Edmunds logged eight tackles (four solo) during Chicago's 38-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Edmunds had a solid outing despite the loss as he racked up the second most tackles on the team behind T.J. Edwards. Edmunds has now recorded 82 tackles (45 solo), with 1.0 sacks, and an interception and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 15 matchup versus the Vikings.