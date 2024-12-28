Tremaine Edmunds News: Totals six tackles in Week 17
Edmunds recorded six tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 6-3 loss against the Seahawks.
Edmunds tied for the Bears' lead in stops in the low-scoring loss. The veteran linebacker has recorded at least six tackles in each of his past four games. Edmunds is up to 101 stops on the season, marking the seventh straight campaign that he has reached the triple-digit mark.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now