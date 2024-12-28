Fantasy Football
Tremaine Edmunds headshot

Tremaine Edmunds News: Totals six tackles in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Edmunds recorded six tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 6-3 loss against the Seahawks.

Edmunds tied for the Bears' lead in stops in the low-scoring loss. The veteran linebacker has recorded at least six tackles in each of his past four games. Edmunds is up to 101 stops on the season, marking the seventh straight campaign that he has reached the triple-digit mark.

Tremaine Edmunds
Chicago Bears
